Last updated 12/4/2020 at 11:16pm

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake struck roughly 6 miles west southwest of Aguanga at 9:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4.

Preliminary reports indicated the quake was a magnitude 3.7 with a depth of three miles.

The shaker was felt throughout Riverside and San Diego counties.

There were no reports of damage.