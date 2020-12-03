Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fire hydrant crash causes traffic delays on South Mission Road

The roadway was partially closed for a time but was open again by 2 p.m.

 
Last updated 12/4/2020 at 3:26pm

An overturned vehicle that sheared off the top of a fire hydrant resulted in a geyser of water and traffic delays on South Mission Road Friday afternoon. Village News/Julie Reeder photo

A car accident involving an overturned vehicle and a damaged fire hydrant caused traffic delays on South Mission Road Friday afternoon.

The crash happened about noon in the 1500 block of South Mission, according to North County Fire Department Capt. John Choi.

A single vehicle sheared off a hydrant, causing "a significant water flow" on South Mission, Choi said.

One person in the vehicle suffered a minor injury.

South Mission had to be partially closed due to the water erupting from the hydrant area, Choi said.

Utility crews arrived on scene and were able to stop the water flow. The roadway was open again as of 2 p.m., according to Choi.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]

 

