House fire displaces 9 adults in Fallbrook

Nine people were displaced following a fire at a Fallbrook home Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out a little after 8 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of East Alvarado Street, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

The fire started in the attic of the home, which is a one-story residence with a second-story addition, Choi said.

None of the occupants were injured, but the Red Cross was called in to assist all nine adults in finding shelter.

Choi said the fire was contained by 8:38 a.m.

Firefighters from Camp Pendleton and Vista assisted North County Fire with the incident.

