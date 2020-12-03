Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

House fire displaces 9 adults in Fallbrook

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/5/2020 at 12:10pm



Nine people were displaced following a fire at a Fallbrook home Saturday morning.

The blaze broke out a little after 8 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of East Alvarado Street, North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

The fire started in the attic of the home, which is a one-story residence with a second-story addition, Choi said.

None of the occupants were injured, but the Red Cross was called in to assist all nine adults in finding shelter.

Choi said the fire was contained by 8:38 a.m.

Firefighters from Camp Pendleton and Vista assisted North County Fire with the incident.

Will Fritz can be reached by email at [email protected]


 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/05/2020 14:40