PALA CASINO OFFERS FREE COVID TESTING FOR TEAM MEMBERS & GENERAL PUBLIC, INCLUDING ANTIBODY TESTING

Testing will be available onsite, adjacent to the Pala RV Resort, starting Wednesday, December 9, 2020

PALA, CA – Pala Casino Spa Resort is excited to announce free COVID-19 and Antibody Testing onsite at a separate testing facility located adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. Offering quick and convenient testing to the general public is part of Pala’s commitment to Playing it Safe. All tests will be conducted at the drive-up testing location adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. The drive-up testing facility has been administering tests for Pala Team Members for weeks. The capacity has now expanded to make these services available to everyone.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling (760) 292-6111. Normal operating hours are 11am-3pm, subject to change. Both tests are being offered free of charge, and there is no limit as to how many times a person can be tested. Results are available within 72 hours, and can be accessed via https://yourgotolab.com. All information is confidential.

“Pala Casino Spa Resort is committed to ‘Playing it Safe’ and we are happy to provide these services free of charge to our Team Members and now the general public,” said Fred Buro General Manager, Pala Casino Spa Resort. “These are just part of the precautions and safety measures we have designed and implement regularly to do our part in limiting the spread of COVID-19.”

The health and safety of the valued guests and team members is paramount to Pala Casino Spa Resort. Pala Casino is committed to following the guidelines and recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control for businesses. Guests are asked to wear facial coverings and practice safe social distancing throughout the property. All guests have their temperature screened at the entrance to the casino. For a full list of the property updates and safety protocols at Pala Casino, please visit: https://www.palacasino.com/.

