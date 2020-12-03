Predawn blaze engulfs Fallbrook home, sparks brush fire

Firefighters responded to a home fully engulfed in flames in Sandia Creek Drive area of De Luz. Three agencies worked to contain it to 1/4 acre.

DeLuz - A fire that broke out in a DeLuz home this morning spread to surrounding vegetation, but firefighters halted the blaze at a quarter-acre, although the home is a total loss, according to North County Fire PIO John Choi. No injuries were reported. There were 67 horses, two dogs and a cat on the property as well, according to Choi. Both dogs have been located, according to Choi, however, the cat still has not been found.

The blaze was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at an estimated 3,000-square-foot house with a walk-out basement in the 40300 block of Sandia Creek Drive, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Pat McEvoy said.

Choi said North County Fire, Cal Fire and Camp Pendleton Fire all were on scene.

"It was fully involved when we arrived." Choi compared the potential danger to the Lilac Fire because of the amount of old oak trees and fuel in the area. "Because of the fast action of the fire fighters, they were able to contain it to 1/4 acre and provide a buffer for 67 horses with the hoses. The horses were in corrals and didn't have to be moved. If the fire would have grown larger, we would have had to move them because of the amount of heat radiating from the fire. We were in contact with the Human Society. It was appropriate in case the horses needed to be moved."

Cal Fire Capt. Thomas Shoots said Cal Fire crews were called in once the flames spread to the vegetation surrounding the home.

By 5:40 a.m., firefighters had halted the spread of the fire at a quarter-acre, Shoots said.

Choi said the fire was contained by 6:23 a.m. and crews stayed on site to mop up and manage hot spots.

Deputies and neighbors were ready to evacuate horses from the property, McEvoy said. No injuries were immediately reported.

Both directions of Sandia Creek Drive were shut down near Lynda Lane.

