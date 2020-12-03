Remaining members selected for county redistricting commission

All 14 of the required members for the San Diego County’s new Independent Redistricting Commission are now on board. The final six were selected Nov. 20.

The commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of the county’s five supervisorial districts. The district lines change every 10 years after new federal census numbers are released.

The 2020 census will show whether one district is more populated than the others. Each supervisor should represent a diverse population of about 650,000 residents. District lines can shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of th...