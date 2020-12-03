Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Tracy DeFore
San Diego County Communications Office 

Remaining members selected for county redistricting commission

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/2/2020 at 3:41pm



All 14 of the required members for the San Diego County’s new Independent Redistricting Commission are now on board. The final six were selected Nov. 20.

The commission is responsible for redrawing the boundaries of the county’s five supervisorial districts. The district lines change every 10 years after new federal census numbers are released.

The 2020 census will show whether one district is more populated than the others. Each supervisor should represent a diverse population of about 650,000 residents. District lines can shape a community’s ability to elect the representative of th...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020