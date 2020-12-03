San Diego County sets records for new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Friday, Dec. 4 reported 2,039 new COVID-19 infections, 791 coronavirus patients hospitalized with 216 in intensive care, all records.

The previous high for new infections was 1,859 reported Nov. 27. Friday was the 24th consecutive day more than 600 new cases have been reported and 12th in the last 14 more than 1,000 new cases were reported.

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has reported 88,181 cases since the pandemic began.

An additional seven COVID-19 deaths were reported Friday, raising the death toll to 1,047. Four women and three men, all with underlying medical conditions, died between Monday and Thursday. Their ages ranged from the mid-20s to the early 100s.

Another 37 coronavirus patients were hospitalized, according to Friday's report.

Of San Diego County's 696 licensed ICU beds, 154 are available, 23%. If a region's intensive care unit bed availability falls below 15% a conditional stay-at-home order issued Thursday by Gov. Gavin Newsom is triggered.

The 10-county Southern California region -- which includes San Diego County -- could meet that criteria in a matter of days, Newsom said.

There are 216 ICU beds in San Diego County occupied by COVID-19 patients, nearly 40%.

The number of patients with COVID-19 in San Diego County hospitals has increased dramatically from one month ago. There were 297 hospitalized on Nov. 3. The 791 also is more than double the previous peak in mid-July.

Of the 88,000-plus cases logged in the county since the start of the pandemic, 4,806 -- or 5.5% -- have required hospitalization and 1,061 patients -- 1.2% -- had to be admitted to an ICU.

The total number of people hospitalized for any reason in the county is 4,587 -- fairly consistent with the past several months -- but the percentage of COVID-19 patients in the region's hospitals rose from 6.7% a month ago to 17.2% on Friday.

A total of 25,289 tests were reported Friday, with 8% returning positive, raising the 14-day average to 6.7%.

A total of 14 community outbreaks were confirmed Friday: six in business settings, two in food/beverage processing settings, two in distribution warehouse settings, one in an emergency services setting, one in a government setting, one in a faith-based setting and one in a healthcare setting.

Over the previous seven days, 93 community outbreaks were confirmed. A community outbreak is defined as three or more COVID-19 cases in a setting and in people of different households over the past 14 days.