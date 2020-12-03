Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Small quake recorded in Warner Springs, shaking felt in Fallbrook

 
Last updated 12/6/2020 at 1:54pm



WARNER SPRINGS (CNS) - An earthquake struck northeast of San Diego early Sunday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The 3.6 magnitude quake hit about four miles southwest of Warner Springs at 7:17 a.m. Sunday, the agency said. The earthquake had a depth of five miles.

The tremor could be felt in Escondido, Fallbrook, Rancho Bernardo, San Marcos, Poway, Kearny Mesa, Santee, and other parts of the county.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.





 

