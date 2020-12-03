Stay-at-home order could go into effect Sunday in San Diego County, rest of SoCal
Last updated 12/5/2020 at 1:21pm
The Southern California Region of California Governor Gavin Newsom's Regional Stay Home Order, which includes San Diego County, has fallen below the 15% threshold of available intensive care unit beds and the order could go into effect at 12:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, collectively recorded 13.1% available beds as of Friday, Dec. 4, according to the California Department of Public Health.
San Joaquin Valley would also go into the new lockdown, recording 14.1% of beds left available.
The order would be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households.
Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:
-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;
-- indoor recreational facilities;
-- hair salons and barbershops;
-- personal care services;
-- museums, zoos and aquariums;
-- movie theaters;
-- wineries;
-- bars, breweries and distilleries;
-- family entertainment centers;
-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;
-- limited services;
-- live audience sports; and
-- amusement parks.
Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure'' and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,'' while churches would be restricted to outdoor-only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.
For more information from the state, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-323.aspx.
City News Service contributed to this report.
Editor's note: Corrects information about lockdown going into effect Saturday. The mandate will go into effect Sunday, Dec. 6 if numbers don't improve.
Reader Comments(0)