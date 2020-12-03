Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Stay-at-home order to go into effect Saturday in San Diego County, rest of SoCal

 
Last updated 12/4/2020 at 11:39pm



The Southern California Region of California Governor Gavin Newsom's Regional Stay Home Order, which includes San Diego County, has fallen below the 15% threshold of available intensive care unit beds and the order will go into effect at 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5. 

Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, collectively recorded 13.1% available beds as of Friday, Dec. 4, according to the California Department of Public Health. 

San Joaquin Valley will also go into the new lockdown, recording 14.1% of beds left available. 

The order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. 

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure'' and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,'' while churches would be restricted to outdoor-only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

For more information from the state, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-323.aspx.

City News Service contributed to this report. 

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available. 

 

