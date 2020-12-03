Stay-at-home order to go into effect Saturday in San Diego County, rest of SoCal

The Southern California Region of California Governor Gavin Newsom's Regional Stay Home Order, which includes San Diego County, has fallen below the 15% threshold of available intensive care unit beds and the order will go into effect at 12:59 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Riverside, Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, collectively recorded 13.1% available beds as of Friday, Dec. 4, according to the California Department of Public Health.

San Joaquin Valley will also go into the new lockdown, recording 14.1% of beds left available.

The order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households.

Under the order, the following businesses/recreational facilities will be required to close:

-- indoor and outdoor playgrounds;

-- indoor recreational facilities;

-- hair salons and barbershops;

-- personal care services;

-- museums, zoos and aquariums;

-- movie theaters;

-- wineries;

-- bars, breweries and distilleries;

-- family entertainment centers;

-- cardrooms and satellite wagering;

-- limited services;

-- live audience sports; and

-- amusement parks.

Schools with waivers will be allowed to remain open, along with “critical infrastructure'' and retail stores, which will be limited to 20% of capacity. Restaurants will be restricted to takeout and delivery service only. Hotels would be allowed to open “for critical infrastructure support only,'' while churches would be restricted to outdoor-only services. Entertainment production — including professional sports — would be allowed to continue without live audiences.

For more information from the state, visit https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/OPA/Pages/NR20-323.aspx.

City News Service contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.