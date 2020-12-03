Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Wings of Change recognized for helping pollinators

 
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 3:57pm

Stephanie Holbrook

Village News/Courtesy photo

Stephanie Holbrook stands in an area at the Fallbrook Community Garden where she will keep the California natives she grows for Wings of Change. She has already created a butterfly habitat there to help raise awareness about pollinators.

FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a business started by Stephanie Holbrook, is dedicated to reintroducing native plants to this area and helping to improve butterfly migration. Just a few months after starting business, Wings of Change has been recognized by a magazine for its work.

After the first COVID-19 lockdown, Holbrook was inspired to find a way to make a change in her community. She began planting California natives around Fallbrook and teaching her neighbors about the types of plants that attract butterflies. This led to her starting Wings of Change which has planted many butterfly g...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

