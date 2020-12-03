Wings of Change recognized for helping pollinators
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 3:57pm
FALLBROOK – Wings of Change, a business started by Stephanie Holbrook, is dedicated to reintroducing native plants to this area and helping to improve butterfly migration. Just a few months after starting business, Wings of Change has been recognized by a magazine for its work.
After the first COVID-19 lockdown, Holbrook was inspired to find a way to make a change in her community. She began planting California natives around Fallbrook and teaching her neighbors about the types of plants that attract butterflies. This led to her starting Wings of Change which has planted many butterfly g...
