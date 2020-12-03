Cherish and protect our freedom
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:14pm
Those of you who voted for the Biden-Harris agenda, hold on to your heart, your guns and your money. Away goes our 2nd amendment; watch out for amnesty for illegals, defunding of the police, uptick in violence, acquiescence to China – even after the CCP virus was unleashed on the world.
Biden is a "globalist." President Trump is pro-America. That is what "we the people" voted for in 2016. I voted for that then and am one of the 74 million people of America who have been praying to God for a Trump resolution to the 2020 crisis, lest we lose our republic.
Even if this goes the way the medi...
