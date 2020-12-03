Giving thanks to the Fallbrook community

I personally would like to thank everyone in our village who helped Fallbrook Scarecrow Days survive and thrive Oct. 1-31, especially the chamber staff which went out of their way to support us.

We must especially thank those businesses who enjoyed our rental crows, complimented us about the silent people, liked flagpole pumpkin heads, a crow skeleton and Village Square Jack Skellington as well as

all the neighbors who jumped on board this year with personal spook- tacular displays.

The chamber and the entire town deserves thanks for pitching in under a tough cloud this year.

In particu...