Happy Thanksgiving

I don’t think there’s ever been a more important Thanksgiving than this year. Now more than ever is a time for reflection, for sitting down and thinking about all the things for which we are grateful.

I was grateful to sit down with my family this year, have a wonderful meal and just spend time with each other. It’s been a hectic year and we haven’t had enough opportunity to all sit down, talk about our lives and be together. I was grateful to talk to my extended family over Zoom and hear about my brother’s fight against pancreatic cancer. I was grateful that even if we all coul...