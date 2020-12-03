Happy Thanksgiving!

The earth keeps giving and we keep on receiving. The oranges, lemons, tomatoes are still bearing fruit. I am grateful for having grown up where my early life was walking barefoot, with the beauty of the land, the mountains and oceans adding to life and living.

A few days ago, a news person asked persons in the food line what were their thoughts.

One said, “I’m thankful for having a home I can return to.”

Another: “I’m thankful I can walk.”

Still another: “I’m thankful for my health.”

A number of years ago our son was visiting with my mother and she said, I’m thankful a...