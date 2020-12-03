In defense of Governor Newsom

Rep. Tom McClintock delivered the following remarks on the House floor, Thursday, Nov. 19.

Mr. Speaker,

I rise this morning in defense of Gov. Gavin Newsom who recently defied his own idiotic COVID-19 edicts as he partied at one of the few restaurants that he has not yet forced out of business. I defend him because he was doing what we all once did in a free society: make our own decisions over what risks we are willing to run and what precautions we are willing to take according to our own circumstances to protect our own health.

Yes, COVID-19 is a nasty bug, and a quarter of a million Americans have died while having it. But it isn't the bubonic plague. The Centers of Disease...