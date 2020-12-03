Support our small businesses

Nov. 28 was ‘Small Business Saturday,’ a day to patronize local small businesses. Small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Without them, our state and national economies will never recover.

My husband and I have owned our own small business for over 25 years, I know how hard it is to keep a business going in California. Costly, overbearing regulations, high taxes and fees, high rents, energy bills, all make doing business in this state a challenge.

Now the pandemic has struck, with a disproportionate impact on small businesses throughout the state. Many have been forced to clo...