Jehovah's Witnesses conduct global campaign

SAN DIEGO – Jehovah’s Witnesses around the world launched an unprecedented global campaign to distribute a special issue of The Watchtower magazine to local residents, businesses and government officials throughout November. With the cover title “What Is God’s Kingdom?” the magazine is offered free of charge in over 300 languages.

Untold billions have petitioned God, “Thy kingdom come,” when reciting what has become known the world over as the Lord’s or the Our Father prayer from Matthew 6:10. Jesus taught his disciples that model prayer nearly 2,000 years ago. The special i...