LA motorcycle groups drop off Christmas donations to Rose Again
Last updated 12/3/2020 at 3:40pm
According to Jeremy Sauvao, the delivery of Christmas gifts for foster children to Rose Again Foundation is the culmination of a bigger purpose.
Roughly 20 members of Los Angeles area motorcycle groups with their families driving moving vans and cars rumbled into a Temecula neighborhood Sunday, Nov. 29, to deliver the gifts to the home of the nonprofit's CEO.
"It's two different cultures – Samoan and Tongan. So we're trying to push a positive vibe between the two cultures and get them riding together," Sauvao said. "We call it a Poly (Polynesian) movement. So, that started and then we w...
