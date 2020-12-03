LA motorcycle groups drop off Christmas donations to Rose Again

Members of a motorcycle group in the Los Angeles area deliver toys and other items for children to the Rose Again Foundation in Temecula, Sunday, Nov. 29. Rose Again Foundation is a nonprofit that helps meet the needs for foster children.

According to Jeremy Sauvao, the delivery of Christmas gifts for foster children to Rose Again Foundation is the culmination of a bigger purpose.

Roughly 20 members of Los Angeles area motorcycle groups with their families driving moving vans and cars rumbled into a Temecula neighborhood Sunday, Nov. 29, to deliver the gifts to the home of the nonprofit's CEO.

"It's two different cultures – Samoan and Tongan. So we're trying to push a positive vibe between the two cultures and get them riding together," Sauvao said. "We call it a Poly (Polynesian) movement. So, that started and then we w...