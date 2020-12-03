Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

LA motorcycle groups drop off Christmas donations to Rose Again

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/3/2020 at 3:40pm

toy delivery

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

Members of a motorcycle group in the Los Angeles area deliver toys and other items for children to the Rose Again Foundation in Temecula, Sunday, Nov. 29. Rose Again Foundation is a nonprofit that helps meet the needs for foster children.

According to Jeremy Sauvao, the delivery of Christmas gifts for foster children to Rose Again Foundation is the culmination of a bigger purpose.

Roughly 20 members of Los Angeles area motorcycle groups with their families driving moving vans and cars rumbled into a Temecula neighborhood Sunday, Nov. 29, to deliver the gifts to the home of the nonprofit's CEO.

"It's two different cultures – Samoan and Tongan. So we're trying to push a positive vibe between the two cultures and get them riding together," Sauvao said. "We call it a Poly (Polynesian) movement. So, that started and then we w...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/03/2020 20:06