Village News

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Still no victor declared in SD County Supervisors District 2 race

 
Last updated 12/2/2020 at 7:34pm



A Democratic majority is locked in for the San Diego County Board of Supervisors after the Nov. 3 election, but it still remains to be seen which of two Republicans running in one supervisorial district will claim victory.

Currently, Republicans have a 4-1 majority on the technically nonpartisan Board of Supervisors, but one seat in the District 1 supervisorial district was already guaranteed to flip to the Democrats in 2020, with no Republicans on the ballot after the primary.

Nora Vargas won that seat in November, beating state Sen. Ben Hueso by 13 points.

The question mark was the superv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

