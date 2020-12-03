USO San Diego expands food programs to support military families impacted by COVID-19

SAN DIEGO – Thanks in part to a $100,000 grant, USO San Diego has expanded several food and nutrition programs to support military families countywide who have been impacted by the pandemic.

These programs include “grab and go” bags of nonperishable items, a Thanksgiving meal kit giveaway, mobile farmers markets, virtual food nutrition workshops and healthy breakfast options for military children participating in distance learning.

The grant was provided by The San Diego Foundation COVID-19 Community Response Fund – in large part due to funding support from San Diego Gas & Electric....