David Christian McKinney, Ph.D., 76, of Fallbrook, California, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 16. David was born in McCook, Nebraska, in 1944 to John Y. McKinney and Doris (Petersen) McKinney, and was raised in South Bend, Indiana.

David was provost and chief academic officer at Westcliff University in Irvine, California. He also co-owned the Golden Gardens assisted living facility in Fallbrook with his wife Catalina. David loved family gatherings, good conversation, and helping businesses grow.

He is survived by his wife, Catalina McKinney; his stepson, Timothy Caballero, his stepdaughter Tracy Madewell and her children Teyah and Jackson Madewell; the mother of his children, Nancy Fuller; his sons; Scott and Ian McKinney; his grandchildren, Amélie and August McKinney; his sister, Karen Bradshaw, his nephew Bryan Bradshaw, his niece Brenda Spencer and her children Ally and Elijah.

David received from the Illinois Institute of Technology his Doctorate in City and Regional Planning in 1976, a Master of Science in Planning in 1968 and a Bachelor of Architecture in 1967. Early in his career, he worked on the Model Cities initiative in Chicago and then as an architect for Clark Construction.

In Indianapolis, he was a serial real estate entrepreneur, developing single family home communities, including Sonoma on the west side and Liberty Creek near Eagle Creek Park.

He served on the Pike Township School Board in Indianapolis for a time, strengthening education and helping make soccer a high school varsity sport. He coached his son Ian's youth soccer team, Dynamo F.C., for many years.

David lived life passionately, enjoyed traveling, had an appreciation for art and teaching. He tended to his fruit garden when he could, doing his best to keep away the wild peacocks. He was a fan of local produce and often sent gifts of Fallbrook avocados to family members.

David left us much too soon. Private services will be held later. Please share your stories regarding David on Memories.com.