I Love a Clean San Diego to host webinar on zero waste

SAN DIEGO – I Love a Clean San Diego is hosting a free, family-friendly virtual webinar event in partnership with the County of San Diego. The event will take place Dec. 16. from 4-5 p.m.

They will be hosting local eco-businesswoman and mother of two, Kim Castillo, for an interview surrounding zero waste for the whole family. Castillo will share her experience and insight in transitioning to a minimal waste lifestyle in a manageable and inclusive way for her whole family. She will also share a few of her favorite zero-waste gift ideas and hosting tips for the holidays.

To learn more or register for this event, visit https://love.cleansd.org/One-Room-at-a-Time.

Submitted by I Love a Clean San Diego.