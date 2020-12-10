Resources for small farm owners offered in virtual events

SAN DIEGO – Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is excited to offer two upcoming workshops this month for San Diego residents who have small or urban farms/ranches.

Join Solana Center for a 1-hour webinar where participants will learn the basics of composting plant and animal waste in an urban or small farm setting. Expert educators will teach viewers all they need to know to get started producing safe, nutrient-rich compost to help make their veggies vibrant, tasty and nutritious.

Register to join these events for free.

Urban Farming Composting Webinar is offered Dec. 16 from 10-11 a.m. Register at https://bit.ly/3f9SOh5 . Sponsored by the City of San Diego.

Manure Management for the Small Ranch or Farm is offered Dec. 17 from 6-7 p.m. Register at https://bit.ly/2Hw6AxQ . Sponsored by the County of San Diego.

Submitted by the Solana Center.