By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to Village News 

Felder to portray Tchaikovsky

 
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 12:49pm

Poster with Felder

Village News/Courtesy photo

San Diego Repertory is offering another Hershey Felder performance on Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. Streaming live from Florence, Italy, Felder will recreate his one-man show about the life and music of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Russia's most famous composer.

Felder has performed over 6,000 productions in his musical career with many from his Florence studio.

This is a first-class opportunity to offer support for the Arts. Tickets are $55 per household at SDRep.org.

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal can be reached at [email protected]



 

