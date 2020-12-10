Trio Céleste performs trios and holiday surprise

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society continues its virtual Classical Sundays Concert Series with Trio Céleste on Sunday, Dec. 13. This concert is free and available "on demand" on FallbrookMusicSociety.org .

Formerly Ensemble-in-Residence at the Claire Trevor School of the Arts at UC Irvine, the Trio serves as directors of the acclaimed arts organization Chamber Music | OC. Their concert schedule spans New York's Carnegie Hall to the Seoul Arts Center in South Korea to the Los Angeles County Museum of Art.

"I am especially excited that these musicians are performing again for our community," said Ann Murray, executive director. "They are exceptionally talented, incredibly dynamic and are a glimpse into the future of classical music." The Trio includes cellist Ross Gasworth, Ukrainian born violinist Iryna Krechkovsky and pianist Kevin Kwan Loucks.

The program features movements from three very popular but entirely different piano trios: Beethoven's Piano Trio in B-flat Major. Op. 97 "Archduke," Dvořák's Piano Trio in e minor, Op. 90 "Dumky," and Felix Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 in d minor Opus 49.

Beethoven dedicated this work to his friend and benefactor, the Archduke Rudolf of Austria. It was the last piano trio he would write, yet remains one of his most widely performed compositions. Dvořák, on the other hand, composed Dumky to be on the "lighter side" so that it would appeal to a larger cross section, which explains this work's emotional spectrum as well as its widespread popularity. It too remains one the most performed trios of the era. Finally, Mendelssohn's Piano Trio No. 1 has emerged as one of his most enduring works, quite possibly due to the early composer's untimely death at the age of 38.

"Taken together, these piano trios are marvelous representations of the musical diversity that flourished across Europe." added Murray. "The program ends with a holiday surprise, so this will be quite a concert!"

The concert can be viewed at any time at FallbrookMusicSociety.org . More information is available by calling the music society at 760-451-8644.

