Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Albertsons Fallbrook hosts blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 4:22pm



FALLBROOK – Albertsons is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, Monday, Dec. 21, from 1‑6 p.m. The blood drive will take place at 1133 S. Mission Road, in the parking lot. There will be antibody testing of each donation, but this is not a diagnostic test, it will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointment and photo identification required.

Call 800-469-7322 or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information. For all COVID-19 blood donation restrictions related to symptoms and exposure, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/COVID19.

Submitted by the San Diego Blood Bank

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/10/2020 13:54