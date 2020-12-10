Albertsons Fallbrook hosts blood drive with San Diego Blood Bank

FALLBROOK – Albertsons is hosting a community blood drive in partnership with the San Diego Blood Bank, Monday, Dec. 21, from 1‑6 p.m. The blood drive will take place at 1133 S. Mission Road, in the parking lot. There will be antibody testing of each donation, but this is not a diagnostic test, it will not detect active COVID-19 infections or recent exposure.

Anyone 17 and older, who weighs at least 114 pounds and is in good health may be eligible to donate blood. A good meal and plenty of fluids are recommended prior to donation. Appointment and photo identification required.

Call 800-469-7322 or visit SanDiegoBloodBank.org for more information. For all COVID-19 blood donation restrictions related to symptoms and exposure, visit http://www.sandiegobloodbank.org/COVID19.

Submitted by the San Diego Blood Bank