By Frank Brines
Master Consulting Rosarian ARS 

Caring for dormant rose bushes

 
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 3:17pm

rose

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Roses could still be seen actively growing and blooming in many Temecula Valley gardens the week after Thanksgiving.

Depending on which side of the canyon you live, the weather has been relatively good for our fall roses. Most areas still haven't had temperatures anywhere near frost. Roses could still be seen actively growing and blooming in many Temecula Valley gardens during the Thanksgiving holiday. The cooling nights will soon cool the soil and reset the roses' biological clock to slow down and go into some kind of dormancy.

Roses need a four- to six-week dormancy period during the winter months. During dormancy, the plants go through natural hormonal changes that prepare them for the next growing sea...



