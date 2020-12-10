Dept. of Parks and Recreation to prioritize $5,487,140 of Prop. 68 grants

In June 2018, the state's voters passed Proposition 68, which allocated $4 billion for state and local parks, environmental protection and restoration projects, water infrastructure projects, and flood protection projects. Proposition 68 included $185 million in per capita grant funding to local governments for park projects, and the County of San Diego's share of that is $5,487,140. The county's Department of Parks and Recreation will determine how that funding is allocated.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote Nov. 18 adopted a resolution authorizing the application for the fu...