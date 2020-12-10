Pala Casino offers free COVID testing for the public

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort announced free COVID-19 and antibody testing onsite at a separate testing facility located adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. Offering quick and convenient testing to the general public is part of Pala’s commitment to playing it safe.

All tests will be conducted at the drive-up testing location adjacent to the Pala RV Resort. The drive-up testing facility has been administering tests for Pala Team Members for weeks. The capacity has now expanded to make these services available to everyone.

Testing will be conducted by appointment only. Appointments can be m...