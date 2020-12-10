Partnerships and long-term planning ensure highly reliable water for North County

SAN DIEGO – It may be hard to fathom, but Lindbergh Field in San Diego receives less annual rainfall in an average year than the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. So how is it possible that enough water flows every time San Diego County's 3.3 million residents turn on the tap?

The answers have taken years to come to fruition: regional partnerships and long-term planning. By working together over several decades, the San Diego County Water Authority, Fallbrook Public Utility District, Rainbow Municipal Water District and 22 other retail water agencies across the county have made major inves...