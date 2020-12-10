Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Partnerships and long-term planning ensure highly reliable water for North County

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 3:21pm

vineyard

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Vineyard is part of Fallbrook's agricultural businesses needing a steady supply of water.

SAN DIEGO – It may be hard to fathom, but Lindbergh Field in San Diego receives less annual rainfall in an average year than the desert city of Tucson, Arizona. So how is it possible that enough water flows every time San Diego County's 3.3 million residents turn on the tap?

The answers have taken years to come to fruition: regional partnerships and long-term planning. By working together over several decades, the San Diego County Water Authority, Fallbrook Public Utility District, Rainbow Municipal Water District and 22 other retail water agencies across the county have made major inves...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/10/2020 16:22