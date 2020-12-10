Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

UC Riverside receives more than $4 million for avocado anti-fungus research

 
Last updated 12/10/2020 at 2:20pm



RIVERSIDE (CNS) - UC Riverside received more than $4 million in federal funds to research methods of shielding avocados from a fungus that can be devastating to crops in California and elsewhere, it was announced Thursday, Dec. 10.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture awarded the university a $4.4 million grant as part of its National Institute of Food & Agriculture Specialty Crop Research Initiative, with the goal of promoting development of next-generation methods of protecting orchards from Laurel Wilt, a fungus introduced by the non-native redbay ambrosia beetle.

``When the beetle attacks...



