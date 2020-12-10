Bonsall man finds joy in his flock of white pigeons

Michael Castaneda watches his homing pigeons as he feeds them early one morning in his backyard.

Michael Casteneda doesn't raise and care for his white pigeons because he hopes to make a buck. He doesn't do it for the competitions.

He raises his 40 or so birds for the sheer joy of it.

"They are a joy to watch," he said. "They give you calm feelings. My neighbors are always stopping me when I'm out in front. They tell me how beautiful and how much they enjoy coming home in the evening after work, you know, fighting with the public and doing whatever they do at work. And my birds are usually roaming around the house. They enjoy watching and they just bring a lot of joy to the earth when...