How to prevent Christmas burnout

To be honest with you, for most people, 2020 will be a year they would just as soon forget entirely.

Even as you read this, many of you are trying to figure out how you will be able to celebrate Christmas with your family; what with travel restrictions and limits on the number of people allowed in a gathering, there will be lots of cancellations and difficult choices are going to have to be made.

For many, even the joy of Christmas has started to evaporate. For others, their passion for life and service is dwindling, and passion is so important in our lives.

Bart Starr was the highly succes...