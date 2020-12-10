'It's Contagious!' Local family creates fun card game out of the pandemic

A family of four create a fun and engaging card game during the COVID-19 pandemic, and are continuing to come up with ideas for expansion packs.

A Fallbrook family has created a viral card game.

Lola and Tigre Pickett, along with their two kids, have created a fun, hopeful card game out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"First we had the whole pandemic experience," Tigre Pickett said. They started playing games from their game cabinet, but found that one of the card games they were playing was a bit too simplistic.

They started creating their own game.

"We grabbed some card decks we had in the house that we never use, like normal poker cards," Tigre Pickett said. "Lola ended up Sharpie-ing and putting Wite-Out and writing the names on the...