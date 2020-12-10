Power outage affects Fallbrook area
Last updated 12/10/2020 at 9:33am
Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity combined to heighten the risk of wildfires last week and more than 70,000 local utility customers – including more than 4,000 in and around Fallbrook – lost power Thursday, Dec. 3, their electricity shut off as a precaution.
Nearly 2,000 customers in the Fallbrook area remained without power Friday, but most regained power by Sunday.
"Due to updated reports from the National Weather Service and SDG&E, we are anticipating continued high winds combined with internet and power outages," FUESD said in its follow-up statement Thursday afternoon, after i...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)