By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Power outage affects Fallbrook area

 
Last updated 12/10/2020 at 9:33am

traffic on East Mission Road

Village News/Shane Gibson photo

Eastbound traffic on East Mission Road backs up nearly two miles from I-15 as the traffic light on Old Highway 395 is shut off due to a public-safety power outage by SDG&E, Dec. 3.

Gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity combined to heighten the risk of wildfires last week and more than 70,000 local utility customers – including more than 4,000 in and around Fallbrook – lost power Thursday, Dec. 3, their electricity shut off as a precaution.

Nearly 2,000 customers in the Fallbrook area remained without power Friday, but most regained power by Sunday.

"Due to updated reports from the National Weather Service and SDG&E, we are anticipating continued high winds combined with internet and power outages," FUESD said in its follow-up statement Thursday afternoon, after i...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

