Predawn blaze engulfs De Luz home, GoFundMe account established for family

A fire that broke out in the home of well-known horse rescue center owners Friday, Dec. 4, and also spread to surrounding vegetation, was contained and extinguished by firefighters, but not in time to save the home.

By the end of the day Friday, friends had established a GoFundMe account to help the family recover from the devastation that insurance may not cover.

The residents, Ron and Crystal Wylie, and their daughter Kiersti, who operate the Sandia Creek Ranch Auxiliary Foundation (scraf.org) for horse rescue, escaped unharmed although one of their cats reportedly died in the fire.

Frie...