Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Julie Reeder
Publisher 

An overview of last week's post-election court cases, hearings, affidavits, testimony, press conferences and rallies

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/9/2020 at 5:56pm



As of press time on Tuesday here are some highlights of last week’s post-election legal and legislative reports prompted by various groups, including the Trump campaign.

Georgia: Gov. Brian Kemp called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Dec. 5 to order a signature audit of votes after the release of video footage appeared to show poll workers in Fulton County processing ballots in the middle of the night.

According to Trump campaign attorney Jackie Pick, who testified during the Thursday hearing, the surveillance footage was filmed on Election Day, inside Georgia’s largest vo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020