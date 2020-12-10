An overview of last week's post-election court cases, hearings, affidavits, testimony, press conferences and rallies

As of press time on Tuesday here are some highlights of last week’s post-election legal and legislative reports prompted by various groups, including the Trump campaign.

Georgia: Gov. Brian Kemp called on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Dec. 5 to order a signature audit of votes after the release of video footage appeared to show poll workers in Fulton County processing ballots in the middle of the night.

According to Trump campaign attorney Jackie Pick, who testified during the Thursday hearing, the surveillance footage was filmed on Election Day, inside Georgia’s largest vo...