2 San Diego-based armed service members earn USO honors

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego-based armed service members have earned their respective military branches' United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year awards, it was announced Wednesday.

Sgt. Nolan P. McShane — a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton — and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer — a sailor at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado — will be honored this week for their life-saving efforts this year. Singer will be honored Wednesday by her command, and McShane will receive his award Thursday.

Each year, the USO honors the heroism of junior enlisted serv...