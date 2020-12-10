2 San Diego-based armed service members earn USO honors
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two San Diego-based armed service members have earned their respective military branches' United Service Organizations Service Member of the Year awards, it was announced Wednesday.
Sgt. Nolan P. McShane — a Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton — and Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren J. Singer — a sailor at Naval Air Station North Island on Coronado — will be honored this week for their life-saving efforts this year. Singer will be honored Wednesday by her command, and McShane will receive his award Thursday.
Each year, the USO honors the heroism of junior enlisted serv...
