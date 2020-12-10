County reports 2,807 new cases as ICUs crowd with COVID-19 patients

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 2,807 new COVID-19 infections - the second highest daily total - and 23 deaths Wednesday as the number of intensive care patients continues to climb.

Wednesday's reported cases are second only to Friday's 2,867 and follow Monday's 1,863 cases. Wednesday marks the 16th consecutive day with more than 1,000 cases.

The county's cumulative case total rose to 114,248 and the death toll increased to 1,217. The national death toll crossed 300,000 on Wednesday.

A jump of 39 hospitalizations and five newly-admitted ICU patients ha...