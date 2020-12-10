Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

CSU San Marcos pushes back Fall 2021 application deadline due to COVID-19

 
Last updated 12/16/2020 at 3:04pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California State University San Marcos has extended its deadline to apply for admission for the fall 2021 semester by six weeks in recognition of the toll that the coronavirus pandemic has exacted on students, it was announced Wednesday.

The previous deadline was Dec. 15 and the new deadline is Jan. 31.

"Because of the many challenges faced by students during this trying period, we wanted to provide them with additional time to apply," said Scott Hagg, CSUSM's associate vice president of enrollment management services.

The California State University system previously exte...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

