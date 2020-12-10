Doud appointed to Rainbow CPG
Last updated 12/9/2020 at 9:08am
When Greg Doud and his wife were looking for a smaller and quieter community than where they were living in Poway, they purchased property in Rainbow and moved there in 2018 after their house was completed.
Doud does not desire to see the same growth in Rainbow he experienced in Poway and, on Nov. 17, he was appointed to the Rainbow Community Planning Group.
A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote appointed Doud to a term which will begin Jan. 5, 2021 and will expire on Jan. 6, 2025.
"I think it's a great opportunity. I believe in people having some civic responsibility in the comm...
