Fallbrook woman killed by hit-and-run driver identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities Tuesday, Dec. 15 publicly identified a Fallbrook woman who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver's vehicle near her home last week while she was on a daily walk with her husband.

Symone Conley, 60, was run down by an eastbound pickup truck that veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive, jumped a curb and struck her from behind about 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office. Conley died at the scene.

Following the deadly impact, the motorist pulled over and remained in the area for a short tim...