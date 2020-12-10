Fallbrook woman killed in hit-and-run on Gird Road

A 60-year-old Fallbrook woman died Thursday, Dec. 10 after authorities said the driver of a pickup truck veered onto the shoulder of Gird Road, struck her and drove off in Fallbrook Thursday, Dec. 10 as her husband watched.

The collision, reported at 4:58 p.m., happened on the northbound side of Gird Road with the nearest cross street being Laketree Drive.

"A middle-aged woman was struck and succumbed to her injuries," North County Fire Capt. John Choi said.

Capt. Choi characterized the incident as a hit-and-run. The driver stopped at the scene for a short time, then drove away, California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe later clarified.

Village News/Courtesy California Highway Patrol

The pickup was described as a dark, older model truck that will likely have damage to the right front side.

The victim, a Fallbrook resident whose name was withheld, was pronounced dead at the scene, Latulippe said. Her husband, also 60, was not injured.

On Thursday night, authorities released a short clip of surveillance video showing a possible suspect vehicle driving down a road in the area about 10 minutes after the crash.

Anyone with information about the location of the driver or the pickup is asked to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.

City News Service contributed to this report.

Jeff Pack can be reached by email at [email protected]