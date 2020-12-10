Navy identifies USS Theodore Roosevelt sailor who went overboard

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - U.S. Navy officials Monday, Dec. 14 publicly identified a sailor from the USS Theodore Roosevelt who died after going overboard last week.

He was identified as 20-year-old Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Apprentice Ethan Garrett Goolsby of Texas, according to the Navy. His family was notified before the search stopped.

Search and rescue efforts began around 7:30 a.m. Thursday when a lookout aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier spotted what appeared to be a person in the water, according to Navy officials.

Search efforts from the San Diego-based carrier and five other vesse...