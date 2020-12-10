Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

San Diego County receives first COVID-19 vaccines for military, civilians

 
Last updated 12/14/2020 at 12:57pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first batches of Pfizer's long-awaited COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Diego County Monday, Dec. 14 for both U.S. Department of Defense personnel and civilians, with initial vaccinations to begin as soon as tomorrow.

Naval Medical Center San Diego received an unspecified number of vaccines Monday, with front-line medical workers and essential mission personnel -- such as EMS, firefighters and gate personnel -- to begin receiving the first dose of the vaccinations Tuesday. Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton will take a portion of those doses for personnel north of San Die...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

