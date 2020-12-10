San Diego County reports 2,050 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported 2,050 new infections Thursday, Dec. 10, the second consecutive day that over 2,000 new cases were reported.

The infections reported Thursday were the third-highest daily total since the pandemic began, behind 2,104 on Wednesday and 2,287 last Friday. The county's cumulative case total is now 99,599.

Eleven new deaths were confirmed Thursday, raising the death toll to 1,114.

The eight women and three men died between Dec. 1 and Dec. 8, and their ages ranged from early 70s to late 80s, health officials said. All had underlying medical conditions.

Additionally, 39 new hospitalizations were reported Thursday, raising the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations to 5,026 since the pandemic began.

Thursday's numbers mark the 10th consecutive day with more than 1,000 new reported cases and the 18th day of the last 21 to meet that mark. It is just the fourth time the daily cases have crossed 2,000 -- all of which have come in the past week.

As of Thursday, San Diego County had 936 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 234 in intensive care units. The county's hospitals still have 21% of their ICU beds available, but that could shift rapidly if cases continue unabated.

The county has seen a 164% increase in COVID-19 related hospitalizations in the past 30 days and a 115% increase in ICU patients in the same time frame. The previous peak in hospitalizations, in mid-July, topped out around 400 patients.

Of the 4,612 people hospitalized in the county, 20% are due to COVID-19, and 43% of ICU patients.

Of the 28,814 tests reported Thursday, 7% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average percentage of positive cases is 7.7%.

Thirteen new community outbreaks were reported Thursday: six in businesses, three in faith-based institutions, one in a daycare/childcare setting, one in a TK-12 school, one in a construction setting and one in a restaurant.