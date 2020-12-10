Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports 2,416 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/13/2020 at 10:17pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 2,416 new COVID-19 infections and 11 new deaths, marking 107,372 total cases and 1,162 deaths.

Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day that more than 2,000 new cases were reported, with 2,490 cases reported Saturday, 2,867 cases - a record - reported Friday, 2,050 reported Thursday and 2,104 Wednesday. It is also the 13th day with more than 1,000 new cases. It is just the sixth time the daily cases have crossed 2,000 - all of which have come in the past week.

Of 25,274 tests reported Saturday, 10% returned positive.

The numbe...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 12/13/2020 22:30