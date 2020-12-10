SD County reports 2,416 new COVID-19 cases, 11 new deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials have reported 2,416 new COVID-19 infections and 11 new deaths, marking 107,372 total cases and 1,162 deaths.

Sunday marked the fifth consecutive day that more than 2,000 new cases were reported, with 2,490 cases reported Saturday, 2,867 cases - a record - reported Friday, 2,050 reported Thursday and 2,104 Wednesday. It is also the 13th day with more than 1,000 new cases. It is just the sixth time the daily cases have crossed 2,000 - all of which have come in the past week.

Of 25,274 tests reported Saturday, 10% returned positive.

The numbe...