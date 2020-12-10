SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 12/9/2020 at 6:55pm



Nov. 21 S. Brandon St @ E. Alvarado Rd Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant Nov. 22 5200 block S. Mission Rd Fraud 200 block Pankey Rd Vehicle burglary Nov. 23 900 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant 3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia Sterling View Dr @ N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance 900 block S. Main Ave Vandalism Nov. 24 4700 block Panache Dr Grand theft 100 block Garden Side Ct Domestic abuse 1600 block Calavo Rd Death 800 block S. Main Ave Missing person 2800 block Reche Rd Petty theft 6...





