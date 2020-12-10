SHERIFF'S LOG
Nov. 21
S. Brandon St @ E. Alvarado Rd Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant
Nov. 22
5200 block S. Mission Rd Fraud
200 block Pankey Rd Vehicle burglary
Nov. 23
900 block E. Mission Rd Arrest: Outstanding felony warrant
3400 block S. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia
Sterling View Dr @ N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Possession of controlled substance
900 block S. Main Ave Vandalism
Nov. 24
4700 block Panache Dr Grand theft
100 block Garden Side Ct Domestic abuse
1600 block Calavo Rd Death
800 block S. Main Ave Missing person
2800 block Reche Rd Petty theft
