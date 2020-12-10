Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Suspect arrested in fatal Fallbrook hit-and-run

 
Last updated 12/14/2020 at 6:45pm



VISTA (CNS) - A hit-and-run suspect, who was allegedly behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed a 60-year-old Fallbrook woman walking with her husband near their home last Thursday, was behind bars Sunday, Dec. 13, authorities reported.

Pasqual Domingo Pasqual Cristobal, 36, was arrested Sunday and booked into the county jail in Vista on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, DUI causing death and manslaughter, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A dark-colored pickup truck allegedly driven by Cristobal veered out of a traffic lane on Gird Road near Laketree Drive a...



